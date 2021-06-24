'This virus is vicious': Rams Mabote on his bruising battle with Covid-19

I had been strong — trust me, I had been — but this time I was losing my strength. By day 10 the healing was not in my hands any more. And it sure felt like it was not even in the hands of the experts. I came to the realisation that surviving this was just luck of the draw. It is not even survival of the fittest, because if that mattered, I'd have had a better chance than most.

But I still consulted. My doctor and friend prescribed something strong, very strong. I wanted to live, but I was losing the mental battle. I was checking out. I did not want one more moment of pain. I didn't want to die and I was not even wishing for death. I was just crying for healing. But if I couldn't find it, l was begging to be saved from the pain. No-one deserves such a gruesome an ordeal. I have fought many fights, but this one felt beyond me.

Yet I wanted to survive for my children. They'd be devastated without me. I wanted to live for my mother. This would kill her, literally. I wanted to get up and continue on my comeback. I wanted to get up for special people in my life, who dropped everything and risked their own health to care for me, for those who rallied and supported me in my worst period. And I cannot thank them enough.