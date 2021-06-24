Western Cape town in voluntary isolation as Covid-19 cases surge

A farming community about five hours’ drive north of Cape Town has closed its only food store and its school after residents agreed to a self-imposed stay-at-home order.

Kliprand is in its second week of isolation after almost a quarter of its 250 residents tested positive for Covid-19.

With the closest hospital about two hours away and a round trip costing about R400, for many residents the risks involved in trying to get the medical care they might urgently require are too high. In any case, the hospital may be full just when they need it. At the time the shutdown started, there were only about 15 beds free.

“Self-isolation is also to avoid a situation where people moving through the town become infected and spread it further,” David Joubert, a district municipality accounting officer, said by phone. “That would be irresponsible.”