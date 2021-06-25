A doctor’s plea as Covid-19 runs rampant in Gauteng

“In the eye of a storm, we don’t go sunbathing. We have to be our own president and lock down our social lives to level 5.”

This is the blunt message from Dr Daniel Israel, a general practitioner in Melrose, Johannesburg, as Covid-19 infections soar in Gauteng and the sick, unable to cope at home, wait for available beds in hospitals as the third wave unfolds in Gauteng.

Inviting family around for Sunday lunch in the belief they are as “safe as we are” might be a decision that ends in grief.