Are we now seeing the real Cyril? Plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

What's behind Cyril 2.0, and where has this guy been since 2018?

The Cyril Ramaphosa of the past couple of months is the president we have been waiting for for more than two years: decisive, determined and with no patience for rubbish.

He put his strongest supporter in the cabinet, Gwede Mantashe, in his place by declaring that the platform for private power generation would be raised from 10MW to 100MW.

He addressed the mess in our ports by establishing a new ports authority. The managing share in SAA has been sold to a private company and more privatisation is in the pipeline.

Ramaphosa has expressed his impatience with red tape repeatedly over the past few weeks. This lag is like a disease that stunts economic growth.

The state needs to cut the time it takes to get things done by half, the president said.