Are we now seeing the real Cyril? Plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’
Here’s what’s hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
What's behind Cyril 2.0, and where has this guy been since 2018?
The Cyril Ramaphosa of the past couple of months is the president we have been waiting for for more than two years: decisive, determined and with no patience for rubbish.
He put his strongest supporter in the cabinet, Gwede Mantashe, in his place by declaring that the platform for private power generation would be raised from 10MW to 100MW.
He addressed the mess in our ports by establishing a new ports authority. The managing share in SAA has been sold to a private company and more privatisation is in the pipeline.
Ramaphosa has expressed his impatience with red tape repeatedly over the past few weeks. This lag is like a disease that stunts economic growth.
The state needs to cut the time it takes to get things done by half, the president said.
His utterings about what is going on in his own party were equally harsh.
The deployment of incompetent cadres needs to end. Entitlement is a massive problem. The ANC cannot be sacrificed at the altar of thuggery. The ANC's house is in flames and all members have to come with their buckets of water, he said.
But why now?
What is the explanation for this awakening? What happened to the long game?
The only explanation is that he was waiting to properly get the upper hand in the ANC's NEC and other structures. And that has happened.
Read more about this, and more news and analysis in this week's Vrye Weekblad.
