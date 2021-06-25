Clicks opens 60 new vaccination sites as SA battles third wave of Covid-19
Pharmaceutical group Clicks has opened an additional 60 vaccination sites in an effort to speed the rollout across SA.
Covid-19 infections are on the rise in SA, with Gauteng reporting the most daily cases since entering the third wave.
The group is among several private sector businesses that partnered with the department of health for phase 2 of the vaccine rollout.
Clicks, which has vaccinated more than 35,000 people countrywide, said on Thursday it aims to vaccinate as many people as possible in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. The three provinces have the highest infection rates.
“It is critical to ensure we get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, especially in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal in the next three to four weeks before cases start to peak,” said Clicks managing executive Vikash Singh.
“We are encouraged by the pipeline of stock that will become available and expect to open a further 180 sites across SA in the coming weeks. We have also prioritised setting up sites at stores in areas that have limited access to vaccines.”
With 120 sites active, the group aims to have a total of 602 sites that will have the capacity to vaccinate 30,100 people per day and six days a week.
According to the latest figures from the health department on Thursday, 115,016 vaccines were administered over the past 24 hours by the public and private sector. KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape administered the most vaccines in both sectors.
The cumulative number of vaccines administered in SA is 2,550,248.