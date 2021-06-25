South Africa

Clicks opens 60 new vaccination sites as SA battles third wave of Covid-19

25 June 2021 - 11:00
Clicks has opened an additional 60 vaccination sites. File photo.
Clicks has opened an additional 60 vaccination sites. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

Pharmaceutical group Clicks has opened an additional 60 vaccination sites in an effort to speed the rollout across SA.

Covid-19 infections are on the rise in SA, with Gauteng reporting the most daily cases since entering the third wave.

The group is among several private sector businesses that partnered with the department of health for phase 2 of the vaccine rollout.

Clicks, which has vaccinated more than 35,000 people countrywide, said on Thursday it aims to vaccinate as many people as possible in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. The three provinces have the highest infection rates.

Over-50s can register for Covid-19 vaccine from July 1

Registration for Covid-19 vaccinations will open to over-50s from July 1, and their jabs will begin from July 15.
Politics
6 hours ago

“It is critical to ensure we get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, especially in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal in the next three to four weeks before cases start to peak,” said Clicks managing executive Vikash Singh.

“We are encouraged by the pipeline of stock that will become available and expect to open a further 180 sites across SA in the coming weeks. We have also prioritised setting up sites at stores in areas that have limited access to vaccines.” 

With 120 sites active, the group aims to have a total of 602 sites that will have the capacity to vaccinate 30,100 people per day and six days a week.  

According to the latest figures from the health department on Thursday, 115,016 vaccines were administered over the past 24 hours by the public and private sector. KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape administered the most vaccines in both sectors. 

The cumulative number of vaccines administered in SA is 2,550,248. 

READ MORE:

Only half of over-60s have registered for Covid-19 vaccine, says rollout head

Only half of over-60s have registered for a Covid-19 vaccination, says the man in charge of the nationwide rollout.
News
5 hours ago

SGB teachers 'turned away' at Durban vaccine site

Teachers who arrived at Pinetown Civic Centre, outside Durban, for their Covid-19 vaccines on Wednedsay, claim they were turned away because they did ...
News
1 day ago

750,000-jab target for vaccination site at Cape Town convention centre

The mass Covid-19 vaccination site at Cape Town International Convention Centre will administer 750,000 jabs over six months.
News
1 day ago

Teachers line up for Covid-19 vaccine protection as jabs roll out to school staff

Excitement, relief and some uncertainty. These were the mixed emotions shared by some education department staff who arrived at the Rabasotho ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi apologises for his '10 babies' story South Africa
  3. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News
  4. Durban brothers vanish amid R51bn cryptocurrency scam South Africa
  5. It wasn’t fair, says Mpofu as he takes on ANC’s suspension of Ace News

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over 50's can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...