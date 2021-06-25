COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccinations for people over 50 starts July 15

June 25 2021 - 09:30

Only half of over-60s have registered for Covid-19 vaccine

Only half of over-60s have registered for a Covid-19 vaccination, says the man in charge of the nationwide vaccine rollout.

Dr Nicholas Crisp said officials had been surprised to find that registrations on the electronic vaccination system were “by far” highest in rural areas.

“It is dramatically best in Limpopo, where 75% of the 60-plus population has registered,” Crisp told a media briefing led by acting health minister Mmalokolo Kubayi-Ngubane.