COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccinations for people over 50 starts July 15
June 25 2021 - 09:30
Only half of over-60s have registered for Covid-19 vaccine
Only half of over-60s have registered for a Covid-19 vaccination, says the man in charge of the nationwide vaccine rollout.
Dr Nicholas Crisp said officials had been surprised to find that registrations on the electronic vaccination system were “by far” highest in rural areas.
“It is dramatically best in Limpopo, where 75% of the 60-plus population has registered,” Crisp told a media briefing led by acting health minister Mmalokolo Kubayi-Ngubane.
June 25 2021 - 07:46
Over-50s can register for Covid-19 vaccine from July 1
Registration for Covid-19 vaccinations will open to over-50s from July 1, and their jabs will begin from July 15.
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane made the announcement at a briefing on Friday.
June 25 2021 - 07:46
The SA Revenue Service closes branches to pubic because of Covid-19 concerns
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) will close all its tax branches temporarily for physical visits from next week due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country.
"With the rising case numbers and the onset of the third wave peak of the pandemic, we have decided to close our tax branches temporarily for physical visits as from Thursday, July 1. We are able to do so because the Sars digital platforms, as demonstrated during the peak of the second wave, allow taxpayers to continue to fulfil their obligations online,” the revenue service said in a statement.
June 25 2021 - 07:00
Covid-19 third wave hits Gauteng - Six key takeouts from premier David Makhura's address
As Covid-19 cases continue to soar in Gauteng, the provincial coronavirus command council addressed the media on Thursday about the province's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gauteng is the epicentre of Covid-19 in the country and has the most daily cases. On Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed that the province had 9,521 daily cases, 59% of all new cases for that period.
Gauteng premier David Makhura warned that the third wave of infections is severe and urged residents not to be complacent.
June 25 2021 - 07:00
How do I check how many people have Covid-19 in my area?
More than 1,861,060 Covid-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic hit SA's shores 15 months ago.
The stats include people who have recovered or died from Covid-19 complications.
On Wednesday, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that 17,493 new Covid-19 cases were identified in SA in the previous 24 hours.
June 25 2021 - 06:43
First Covid-19 case could have hit China in Oct 2019 - study
The virus that causes COVID-19 could have started spreading in China as early as October 2019, two months before the first case was identified in the central city of Wuhan, a new study showed on Friday.
Researchers from Britain's University of Kent used methods from conservation science to estimate that SARS-CoV-2 first appeared from early October to mid-November 2019, according to a paper published in the PLOS Pathogens journal.
The most likely date for the virus's emergence was Nov. 17, 2019, and it had probably already spread globally by January 2020, they estimated.
-REUTERS