Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 cases in Gauteng in 24 hours as third wave bites

There were 11,777 new Covid-19 cases in Gauteng alone in the last 24 hours, as the third wave continues to severely impact SA's economic hub.

The province accounted for 63% of the country's 18,762 new infections, according to figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday.

The next worst-hit province was the Western Cape, which had 1,758 new infections recorded in the past day.