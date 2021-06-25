South Africa

Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 cases in Gauteng in 24 hours as third wave bites

Gauteng accounted for 63% of the country's 18,762 new infections, according to figures released by the NICD on Friday.

25 June 2021 - 19:50 By TimesLIVE
There were 11,777 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Gauteng in the past 24 hours alone, as 18,762 total infections were recorded across the country in the same period.
Image: File

The next worst-hit province was the Western Cape, which had 1,758 new infections recorded in the past day.

At the same time, there were 215 Covid-19 related deaths recorded, meaning that there have now been 59,621 fatalities across SA linked to the virus since the outbreak in March last year.

There have now been 1,895,905 cumulative cases recorded to date.

According to the NICD figures, there were 606 new hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, meaning that there are now 11,149 being treated in the country's hospitals.

