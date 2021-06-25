South Africa

One charge withdrawn in perjury case against public protector

25 June 2021 - 12:35 By TimesLIVE
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been accused of lying under oath. File photo.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been accused of lying under oath. File photo.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appeared in the Pretoria magistrates court on Friday in connection with a perjury case in which she is accused of lying under oath.

“Following her representations to the director of public prosecutions in the North Gauteng division, advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, one of the charges was withdrawn,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

“Advocate Mkhwebane’s legal representative has requested the court to allow her to make representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, for further review of the remaining charges.”

The matter was postponed to September 29 for the outcome of those representations.

TimesLIVE reported previously that Mkhwebane had initially faced three charges in the matter.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema previously gave a breakdown of the charges related to the public protector allegedly lying under oath in November 2017 and in April 2018 about meetings she had with then president Jacob Zuma.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Public protector Mkhwebane's perjury case postponed to June

The national director of public prosecutions is deliberating on the representations made by Mkhwebane's legal team to have the charges against her ...
News
3 months ago

These are the 12 reasons why impeaching Mkhwebane is unconstitutional: Mpofu

The rules would have to be applied retrospectively which cannot work, public protector’s counsel tells high court
News
2 weeks ago

This is how Mkhwebane plans to fight impeachment. Does she have a case?

Public protector’s counsel, Dali Mpofu, argues impeachment process is a ‘legal impossibility’. Parliament begs to differ
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi apologises for his '10 babies' story South Africa
  3. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News
  4. Durban brothers vanish amid R51bn cryptocurrency scam South Africa
  5. It wasn’t fair, says Mpofu as he takes on ANC’s suspension of Ace News

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over 50's can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...