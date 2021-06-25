South Africa

Police intervene after unemployed in KZN respond to 'Sassa voucher' hoax

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
25 June 2021 - 14:06
A fake message shared on social media platforms led some people to believe Sassa is issuing R750 food vouchers to those who are unemployed. File photo.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

Fake messages on social media have led to scores of unemployed people gathering at the SA Security Agency (Sassa) offices in Ladysmith and Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal for R750 food vouchers on Friday.

The agency said police had to be called in to assist when people arrived after receiving fake messages.

“A message has recently been shared on social media platforms leading some people to believe Sassa is issuing R750 food vouchers to unemployed people. These reports are not true and are misleading the public,” the agency said.

“Social grants are in place to help improve standards of living for people and they remain the cornerstone of government’s key programmes to fight poverty afflicting the vulnerable.

“One such grant is the social relief of distress temporary grant intended for people in such dire need that they are unable to meet their or their families’ most basic needs.”

Sassa said it was “unfortunate” that as a result of the fake messages, scores of people have responded by visiting its offices in numbers and breaching Covid-19 regulations by being in large gatherings.

“This undermines government efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the number of people who test positive soars.”

