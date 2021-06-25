South Africa

SA Revenue Service to close branches to public as Covid-19 infections soar

25 June 2021 - 07:41
The closure of branches will be temporary. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) will close all its tax branches temporarily for physical visits from next week due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

"With the rising case numbers and the onset of the third wave peak of the pandemic, we have decided to close our tax branches temporarily for physical visits as from Thursday, July 1. We are able to do so because the Sars digital platforms, as demonstrated during the peak of the second wave, allow taxpayers to continue to fulfil their obligations online,” the revenue service said in a statement.

"Importantly, the temporary closure will not affect the start of the filing season for individuals who traditionally file via eFiling or the Sars MobiApp. These taxpayers are encouraged to continue doing so digitally, starting from July 1, 2021.

“We plan to commence physical branch visits on August 16, 2021, but will review this continuously. Taxpayers are advised not to come to a Sars branch. The branches will be closed until an announcement is made confirming the reopening date.” 

Mining helps Sars collect R38bn more than expected

The Sars numbers come in a week of data releases showing a mixed picture.
Business
2 months ago

The revenue service said its agents would still be available telephonically to aid taxpayers with filing their returns online.

Meanwhile, all customs ports of entry would be open for front-line customs operations, but not for face-to-face client engagement other than for clearance and inspection purposes.    

Sars said the public may still book virtual appointments online or by sending an SMS to 47277 with the word “Booking”, accompanied by a passport, ID or asylum number.

The Sars contact centre on 0800 00 7277 will also still be operational.

TimesLIVE

