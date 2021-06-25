SAHPRA says it will not be pressured to approve vaccines not suitable for use in SA

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says it will not be pressured into approving Covid-19 vaccines that do not meet the regulatory requirements and are inappropriate for use in SA.

CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela was speaking on Thursday during a webinar about the evaluations of vaccines.

Her remarks come as the EFF gears up for a mass protest at the authority's Tshwane offices, where it will demand the approval of more vaccines to speed up the rollout process in phase 2 of inoculations.

Semete-Makokotlela said the assessment process does not only include evaluating local data.

“When we make a decision, we don’t only consider data generated from SA. We are working with experts - international experts - and we continuously review the emerging data around these vaccines,” she said.

Asked for a response regarding the EFF march, she said the red berets were constitutionally within their rights to march.

“We just hope and urge the [marchers] to comply with the Covid-19 safety protocols of wearing masks and social distancing. Gauteng has high [infection] numbers and we really need to make sure that, through non-pharmaceutical interventions, these are managed.”