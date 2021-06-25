Security guards fired for assault on patient in KZN hospital

Two security guards have been fired for assaulting an elderly patient at a KwaZulu-Natal hospital, the provincial health department said on Friday.

The incident — which a nurse had filmed — took place on Thursday at the Estcourt Hospital.

“The two private security guards implicated in the video where an elderly patient was assaulted have been dismissed by their employer. The nurse who is believed to have filmed the incident, but did nothing else, has been placed on precautionary suspension, pending finalisation of the investigation,” said KwaZulu-Natal health department spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane.

In an earlier statement, health MEC Nomagugu Simelane condemned the incident, and was also critical of the staff member who filmed the incident but “failed to intervene” or report the matter until it was brought to her attention by a journalist.

“It is extremely concerning that, instead of making management aware, they decided to send out the video. If they had followed processes, you’ll find that the patient might not have been assaulted as severely as they were,” the MEC said.

TimesLIVE