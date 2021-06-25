Sergeant 'beat and shot dead' his constable wife during argument

“Unfortunately, she was certified dead by paramedics and a murder case was then opened where the woman's husband was immediately arrested.”

Hlathi said the husband and wife did not work at the same police station.

“The woman was employed by the SAPS as a constable, stationed at Mzinoni police station and she was apparently off duty when she met her death. The husband is also a member of the police, holding the rank of a sergeant stationed at the Hendrina police station,” said Hlathi.

The sergeant is expected to appear in the Bethal magistrate's court on Monday.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thulani Phahla condemned the incident.

He urged officers to seek professional help when dealing with domestic challenges instead of turning to their guns.

“It is unfortunate that our member has lost her life in such a manner, allegedly at the hands of a person who was supposed to have protected her and a double blow that the suspect is within our ranks,” said Phahla.

“The SAPS has systems in place such as health and wellness to deal with the wellbeing of members and I urge members to effectively make use of these services, which are for free, where they can be alleviated of any social discomfort they might encounter,” he added.

TimesLIVE