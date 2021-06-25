South Africa

Teachers appointed by SGBs and at private schools to get jab soon: KZN education department

'No one should panic. The train is moving perfectly'

25 June 2021 - 13:47 By Tania Broughton
KwaZulu-Natal teachers employed by school governing bodies and at private schools will receive their Covid-19 jabs in the forthcoming weeks.
KwaZulu-Natal teachers employed by school governing bodies and at private schools will receive their Covid-19 jabs in the forthcoming weeks.
Image: Picture: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has assured teachers employed by school governing bodies (SGBs) and at private schools that they will receive their Covid-19 jabs in the forthcoming weeks.

This follows reports this week that some teachers were being turned away because they did not have Persal (Personnel and Salary System) numbers because they were not government employees.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said on Friday the details of staff with Persal numbers had been pre-captured on the electronic vaccination data system.

“A list of SGB appointees and independent schools teachers will be uploaded and then they will be vaccinated. 

“It is important to remind everyone the vaccination process is implemented in phases.

“The entire vaccination process will last for two weeks. No one should panic. The train is moving perfectly,” Mthethwa said.

This week teachers at private schools told TimesLIVE they had not yet been informed about their vaccinations.

An SGB employee at a government primary school said she was turned away at Pinetown Civic Centre and was told there was no vaccine available. She was told she must return the following week.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SGB teachers 'turned away' at Durban vaccine site

Teachers who arrived at Pinetown Civic Centre, outside Durban, for their Covid-19 vaccines on Wednedsay, claim they were turned away because they did ...
News
1 day ago

Vaccines for teachers: How free Uber rides for teachers work and four things you need to know about the rollout

Ride-hailing service Uber SA is offering 100,000 free rides to help school staff get vaccinated from Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

Teachers line up for Covid-19 vaccine protection as jabs roll out to school staff

Excitement, relief and some uncertainty. These were the mixed emotions shared by some education department staff who arrived at the Rabasotho ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi apologises for his '10 babies' story South Africa
  3. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News
  4. Durban brothers vanish amid R51bn cryptocurrency scam South Africa
  5. It wasn’t fair, says Mpofu as he takes on ANC’s suspension of Ace News

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over 50's can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...