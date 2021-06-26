South Africa

Businessman bust for selling R2.3m in funeral policies without 'required documentation'

26 June 2021 - 09:44
The Hawks arrested Khayelitsha burial society owner Mlondolozi Maseti in February for contravening the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Service Act.
The Hawks arrested Khayelitsha burial society owner Mlondolozi Maseti in February for contravening the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Service Act.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A Cape Town businessman who collected R2.3m for unauthorised funeral policies will spend the next three years under correctional supervision.

Mlondolozi Maseti, 47, was sentenced in the specialised serious commercial crimes court in Bellville on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase  said the Hawks arrested Maseti in February after investigations revealed he had collected more than R2.3m from “multiple individuals” for funeral cover.

“Maseti, a businessman based in Khayelitsha, utilised his business called Zwelonke Burial Service as a financial service provider without the required documentation, therefore contravening the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Service Act,” said Nkwalase.

Maseti was sentenced to a further five years' imprisonment, suspended for five years.

Acting provincial Hawks head Brig Mushavhaduvha Ramovha warned the public to “be vigilant and jealously guard their finances against unscrupulous people, ensuring that the entities they conduct business transactions with are operating legally”.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Government budget for state funerals and functions slashed by R11m over three years

The government has announced plans to reduce its spending on events, including states visits and funerals, by R11m in the next three years.
Politics
1 month ago

‘I’m feeling nothing’: axed health MEC Gomba after fraud case postponed

The fraud case against recently axed Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and 15 others has been moved to the high court.
News
3 months ago

Bail granted for 15 people arrested on fraud rap related to Nelson Mandela’s funeral

Fifteen people, including high-profile Buffalo City employees, prominent political party members and businessmen, have been arrested for alleged ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News
  3. Are we now seeing the real Cyril? Plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. It wasn’t fair, says Mpofu as he takes on ANC’s suspension of Ace News
  5. Durban brothers vanish amid R51bn cryptocurrency scam South Africa

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over 50's can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...