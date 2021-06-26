COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Sydney's Covid-19 cases grow, more restrictions loom

June 26 2021 - 10:20

Eid ‘may have been superspreader that fuelled high Covid-19 deaths among Muslims’

Family and religious gatherings during Ramadan may have inadvertently acted as Covid-19 superspreader events in Muslim communities, some of SA's leading scientists and public health specialists have suggested.

Writing in the South African Medical Journal, the experts said high Covid-19 deaths among Muslims suggested the observation of Eid at the end of Ramadan in May may have had a role in spreading Covid-19.

They said the fact that Muslims constitute 4.9% of Covid-19 deaths nationally when they make up only 1.9% of the population meant the pandemic was taking a disproportionately heavy toll in the Islamic community.