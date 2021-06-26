COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Sydney's Covid-19 cases grow, more restrictions loom
June 26 2021 - 10:37
Covid-19 halves deportations from SA, but usual culprits head list
The Covid-19 lockdown halved the number of illegal immigrants SA deported.
Only 14,859 people were deported between April 1 2020 and March 31 2021, compared with 29,376 in the previous 12 months, according to home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
Four countries — Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Lesotho — accounted for well over 90% of deportations in both years. But the proportions contributed by some of the quartet changed significantly.
June 26 2021 - 10:20
Eid ‘may have been superspreader that fuelled high Covid-19 deaths among Muslims’
Family and religious gatherings during Ramadan may have inadvertently acted as Covid-19 superspreader events in Muslim communities, some of SA's leading scientists and public health specialists have suggested.
Writing in the South African Medical Journal, the experts said high Covid-19 deaths among Muslims suggested the observation of Eid at the end of Ramadan in May may have had a role in spreading Covid-19.
They said the fact that Muslims constitute 4.9% of Covid-19 deaths nationally when they make up only 1.9% of the population meant the pandemic was taking a disproportionately heavy toll in the Islamic community.
June 26 2021 - 09:21
Sydney's Covid-19 cases grow, more restrictions loom
Australia's New South Wales state reported 29 locally acquired Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with the authorities signalling more restrictions may be imposed on the partially locked Sydney as exposure sites increased.
Saturday's data includes 17 infections in the country's most populous state that were already announced on Friday, taking the number of infections linked to the Bondi outbreak to 80.
Australia has been more highly successful in managing the pandemic than many other advanced economies through swift border closures, social distancing rules and a high community compliance with them, reporting just over 30,400 cases and 910 Covid-19 deaths.
Reuters