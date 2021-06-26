Four suspects killed, 23 arrested in foiled Gauteng truck heist

“As the team entered the premises in President Park, Midrand, they were met with gunfire from some of the suspects armed with rifles and handguns.

“There were 27 suspects on the premises. Four suspects were shot and killed while four others were wounded. A total of 23 suspects, including the four wounded suspects, are under arrest.”

Naidoo said the “team seized three rifles including an AK-47 rifle, a Dashbrown rifle, a R5 rifle as well as two pistols at the scene. The team further confiscated 15 vehicles at the scene of which four were either hijacked or stolen in the areas of Garsfontein, Silverton, Wierdebrug and Olifantsfontein.”