Gambling-fuelled ‘taxi hunts’ run by rich and powerful are wiping out SA's most endangered bokkie

Some of the farmers told the UP team oribi are easy prey because they are “stupid”. One said: “They get up and run like hell and stop and look and then sit down. And that’s deadly.”

Oribi, which range between 7kg and 17kg, are not endangered in most of Africa but are under severe threat in SA because only 2.4% of their grassland habitat is conserved and much of it is in poor condition.

Three-quarters of SA oribi live on private land and half in KwaZulu-Natal, but only four of the 143 known farms with oribi are owned by black farmers.

“Because most commercial farmers in SA are white, and illegal hunting is predominantly conducted by black South Africans, illegal hunting of oribi exacerbates social and political tensions,” said the zoologists.

The tensions were fuelled by the fact that most farmers kept oribi for sentimental reasons, rather than for profit, even though each animal could fetch between R25,000 and R34,000.

One farmer said: "[Protecting oribi] is my social responsibility ... They’re critically endangered. They are so vulnerable. There are gangs of hunters who think it’s funny to let loose a dozen greyhounds and hunt them down. I can’t handle that. I just can’t handle it. So, I will do whatever it takes to protect these animals.”

Another said: “One of the things that gets me out of bed in the mornings are the wild animals. The oribi are a joy for me to see.”

Most of the farmers dismissed poaching and locals hunting as minor threats to oribi, but 22 of the 50 said taxi hunting is a “severe threat”.

One said: “You’ve got 150 dogs that will kill 40 buck ... They’re going to put a huge strain on your wildlife population, especially your oribi. [The hunters] put a higher value on oribi. The dog which catches the oribi gets more money.”