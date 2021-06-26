Man convicted of raping girl, 11, freed on spot as judge lashes seven-year trial

A man who made 46 court appearances over seven years before being jailed for rape was freed on the spot by a judge who castigated prosecutors and magistrates for the delays.

“In my view the matter could have been finalised within a week or two. That it took seven years is simply astounding,” said Pietermaritzburg high court judge Rishi Seegobin.

“The passage of time in this case, relative to its facts, was unreasonable in the extreme. It was for these reasons that we felt compelled to set aside the convictions and sentence, thereby allowing [the man's] immediate release.”

The freed man, from Bilanyoni in Zululand, spent two years behind bars after being convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl in 2012 when he was 17 and still at school.

Seegobin said the “huge delays” in the case were due to “tardiness and lack of interest” by the Vryheid regional court magistrate and prosecutors.

“In matters such as this it is not only the interests of an accused person that should be considered but also those of the young complainant and the public at large,” he said.

“Given the fact that rape and other sexual offences have become endemic in this country, there can be no confidence in a justice system that makes a mockery of the rights not only of accused persons ... but also of victims of crime. The conduct of the learned magistrate and the prosecutors involved requires censure of the strongest kind.”