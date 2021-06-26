South Africa

SA to tell UN how it cracked down on peacekeepers’ sexual exploitation

26 June 2021 - 10:48
SA will present a report to the UN on measures undertaken to investigate allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse by SANDF personnel deployed in peacekeeping missions. File photo
SA will on Monday join more than 100 UN member states at a high-level meeting on the commitment to eliminate sexual exploitation and abuse among peacekeeping personnel. 

The department of defence, supported by the department of international relations and co-operation, will present a report at the UN headquarters in New York on the measures it has undertaken to investigate sexual abuse allegations against SA troops involved in peacekeeping. 

In December 2019, SA compiled a report on its investigation into the reporting, management and finalisation of cases of sexual abuse in the SANDF.

The department of defence is expected to share the outcome of the report and the best practices it identified with the UN.

In a statement on Friday, the department said the report was based on SANDF personnel deployed on peacekeeping missions internally and externally with a view to “hold the perpetrators accountable in line with established legal and medical processes required to facilitate such cases”.

It said SA has prioritised its responsibility to facilitate the pursuit of paternity and maintenance support claims involving children born as a result of sexual abuse and to render victim support.

Last week, defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the department is establishing a sexual misconduct centre to deal with soldiers accused of sexual offences.

