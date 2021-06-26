Two childcare workers fired for hitting boys at residential centres
Two child and youth care workers at residential centres in the Western Cape have been fired for hitting boys in their care.
Momelezi Mgu, who worked at the Lindelani centre in Stellenbosch, and Neil November, from the Outeniekwa centre in George, appealed unsuccessfully for reinstatement to the Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council.
Mgu admitted slapping a 10-year-old boy who was fighting with another resident, while November was found guilty of slapping and choking one boy, smacking another and swearing at a third.
Social worker Ilse Newman told bargaining council commissioner Thuthuzela Ndzombane she took pictures of the 10-year-old's bruised face after Mgu slapped him in March 2020.
A 13-year-old witness said Mgu tried to stop the 10-year-old fighting, and responded with five slaps when the boy swore at him.
Manager Desire Bougaard said the Lindelani Place of Safety cared for children between the ages of 10 and 17 who were referred there by a court or who were living on the street.
Duties of staff included safeguarding the children, providing them with a healthy environment and emotional support, protecting them from abuse and escorting them to and from school.
She said staff were not allowed to touch children, even to hug them, and “under no circumstances are they allowed to smack children because such conduct is a criminal offence”.
Bougaard said Mgu failed in his primary duty to protect a child in his care, and if he was reinstated the children would feel their voices are ignored and they are not protected.
Mgu told the commissioner he had worked at Lindelani centre for three years and had been trained how to control and restrain unruly children.
“As part of controlling [the 10-year-old], he applied minimum force to restrain him by slapping him three times,” said Ndzombane. “He admits that he was wrong and is remorseful.”
However, “it should be borne in mind that children that become resident of the centre are vulnerable and troubled. Most of the time they come from broken families and have been exposed to abuse.”
The commissioner added: “The centre acts as their protection place and is required to safeguard their needs. The question that should be asked is what then prompted the beating of the child?
“It is not disputed that [the 10-year-old] was using vulgar language on the day. It appears that some of the uncouth words were directed to [Mgu]. Evidence shows that such made him angry.
“As the matter stands there is no valid or justifiable reason for his action. He was employed to protect the child not to subject him to physical abuse.”
In November's case at the centre in George known as Huis Outeniekwa, commissioner Samuel Baron said he “assaulted children from challenging backgrounds who required nurturing and protection”.
He added: “I do grasp that it is definitely a tough environment and these residents were of course no angels. [But November] received all the necessary training in how to deal with the situations he faced and he had other options than resorting to violence and swearing.”
