Two childcare workers fired for hitting boys at residential centres

Two child and youth care workers at residential centres in the Western Cape have been fired for hitting boys in their care.

Momelezi Mgu, who worked at the Lindelani centre in Stellenbosch, and Neil November, from the Outeniekwa centre in George, appealed unsuccessfully for reinstatement to the Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council.

Mgu admitted slapping a 10-year-old boy who was fighting with another resident, while November was found guilty of slapping and choking one boy, smacking another and swearing at a third.

Social worker Ilse Newman told bargaining council commissioner Thuthuzela Ndzombane she took pictures of the 10-year-old's bruised face after Mgu slapped him in March 2020.

A 13-year-old witness said Mgu tried to stop the 10-year-old fighting, and responded with five slaps when the boy swore at him.