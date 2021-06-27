South Africa

15,000 new Covid cases in SA with recovery rate now at 88.7%

27 June 2021 - 19:46 By TimesLIVE
SA has lost another 122 people to complications caused by the coronavirus, the health department said on Sunday evening.
SA has lost another 122 people to complications caused by the coronavirus, the health department said on Sunday evening.
Image: 123RF/ Yuriy Klochan

SA has lost another 122 people to complications caused by the coronavirus, the health department said on Sunday evening.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases reported in SA on Sunday is 1,928,897 with 15,036 new cases reported. This increase represents a 26.9 % positivity rate.

Gauteng accounts for the majority of new cases (66%), followed by the Western Cape (9%).

An increase of 361 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours.

There are 158,998 active cases in the country.

The total number of fatalities to date is 59,900.

The recovery rate is 88.7%.

The data was released shortly before an address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, during which he is expected to announce tighter restrictions to stem the tide of infections.

Latest Covid data
Latest Covid data
Image: Health Department

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Level 4 coming: Booze ban, leisure travel in Gauteng nixed, parks to close, say sources

The National Liquor Traders Council said if the government adopts this “blunt and unscientific approach", it will lobby for financial support.
Politics
5 hours ago

Don't let our hopes and dreams become Covid casualties

It has been exactly 15 months since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a nationwide state of disaster in response to the coronavirus. As a country we ...
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Quick cure needed for SA's disease of taking forever

If Ramaphosa wants to contain Covid and heal the economy, he needs to find a rapid cure for the disease he spoke of this week.
Business
13 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Are we now seeing the real Cyril? Plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  2. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News
  3. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  4. Durban brothers vanish amid R51bn cryptocurrency scam South Africa
  5. It wasn’t fair, says Mpofu as he takes on ANC’s suspension of Ace News

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...