15,000 new Covid cases in SA with recovery rate now at 88.7%

Gauteng accounts for the majority of new cases (66%), followed by the Western Cape (9%).

An increase of 361 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours.

There are 158,998 active cases in the country.

The total number of fatalities to date is 59,900.

The recovery rate is 88.7%.

The data was released shortly before an address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, during which he is expected to announce tighter restrictions to stem the tide of infections.