Cape Town police rescue businessman burnt, assaulted in kidnap ordeal

Cape Town police have rescued a Chinese businessman after a four-day kidnapping and extortion ordeal.

The Strand-based businessman was rescued in a shack in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, on Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspects, aged 35 and 31, are set to appear in the Strand magistrate's court on Monday.

On Saturday, Potelwa said the 47-year-old businessman was “in hospital”. She said he was tortured and sustained “serious” burn and assault wounds.