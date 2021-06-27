Cape Town police rescue businessman burnt, assaulted in kidnap ordeal
Two suspects bust for kidnapping, torture and extortion
Cape Town police have rescued a Chinese businessman after a four-day kidnapping and extortion ordeal.
The Strand-based businessman was rescued in a shack in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, on Thursday.
Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspects, aged 35 and 31, are set to appear in the Strand magistrate's court on Monday.
On Saturday, Potelwa said the 47-year-old businessman was “in hospital”. She said he was tortured and sustained “serious” burn and assault wounds.
“The arrest of the two suspects follows the kidnapping of a Chinese national, who owns a business in Strand, on Monday 21 June 2021 after 19:00. Reports at the disposal of police indicate the victim was accosted by two armed men in Strand while he was approaching his vehicle. He was forced into the suspects’ vehicle.
“The suspects are alleged to have later demanded a substantial amount of cash as ransom in exchange for the release of the victim,” said Potelwa.
“Provincial organised crime detectives as part of their investigations into the case followed crucial information on the whereabouts of the kidnapping victim. An integrated team comprising the National Intervention Unit, Special Task Force, Crime Intelligence and detectives later descended on a shack in Makhaza, Khayelitsha on Thursday afternoon where they rescued the victim. He had sustained serious burn and assault wounds after he was tortured by his kidnappers.”
Potelwa said the suspects are from Lwandle and Khayelitsha.
“They face assault GBH, kidnapping and extortion charges. As the investigations unfold, more charges could be added. The efforts of the integrated team are commended as the fight against scourge of extortion in the Western Cape intensifies,” she said.
