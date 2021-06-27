COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Long Covid' causing distress among survivors in recovery

June 27 2021 - 08:29

New Zealand extends Covid-19 alert level in capital

New Zealand will extend the Covid-19 alert level in the capital Wellington for two days, as authorities said on Sunday there is still a risk from an Australian tourist who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the city last weekend.

Wellington, which moved to Alert Level 2 on Wednesday, will now remain at that level until Tuesday.

"It's clear that we are not out of the woods yet," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a news briefing.

Reuters