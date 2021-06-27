COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Long Covid' causing distress among survivors in recovery
June 27 2021 - 08:29
New Zealand extends Covid-19 alert level in capital
New Zealand will extend the Covid-19 alert level in the capital Wellington for two days, as authorities said on Sunday there is still a risk from an Australian tourist who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the city last weekend.
Wellington, which moved to Alert Level 2 on Wednesday, will now remain at that level until Tuesday.
"It's clear that we are not out of the woods yet," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a news briefing.
Reuters
June 27 2021 - 06:35
Tough choices as Covid swamps SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa is caught between a rock and a hard place ahead of tonight's family meeting - with calls by health experts to introduce harsher restrictions in light of an unprecedented surge in infections, while organised business calls on him to keep the economy open.
His challenge will be further complicated by the need to keep the faltering vaccination rollout moving, while stemming the spread of the dangerous and highly contagious Delta variant, which is spreading across the country.
Top government officials are said to have been left shaken by an expert briefing to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) yesterday. Ramaphosa is now scheduled to outline the government's course of action in a national address at 8pm tonight.
June 27 2021 - 06:32
'Long Covid' causing distress among survivors in recovery
Larina Manilall uses plastic crockery and utensils for her safety, battles to communicate with her husband and child, is unable to work and can’t watch TV or type a text.
Doctors initially believed she was seeking attention or exaggerating her condition. But they soon realised the 41-year-old Durban woman is suffering from “long Covid” after contracting the virus in December — and her life has been turned upside down.
Most people with Covid recover in two to three weeks. But some can experience symptoms for months. There is no data on the prevalence of long Covid in SA, but medical experts understand from both local and global experience that about 30% of Covid patients will experience persistent symptoms beyond three months of the initial illness.