Fact check: 'No, 26 doctors are not admitted in ICU at Milpark' — Netcare

Netcare has refuted claims that 26 doctors have been admitted to its Milpark hospital’s ICU. This follows a message that has been making the rounds on WhatsApp groups, claiming that doctors were fighting for their lives in the ICU at Milpark.

“Netcare refutes the statement completely. It is not true that 26 doctors have been admitted to the ICU department of Netcare Milpark Hospital,” Jacques du Plessis, MD of Netcare’s hospital division, said in response to questions by TimesLIVE.

Meanwhile, Netcare said for the first time on Saturday, they had to transfer two patients requiring care in an ICU (intensive care unit) setting to a Netcare facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

“This is a strategy we adopt if a patient is waiting for urgent care while in an ED (emergency department) for a prolonged period and we cannot accommodate them in the appropriate setting. Patient and family agreement is important in such cases,” Du Plessis said.

The hospital group said its facilities in Gauteng, like all other private and public healthcare facilities in the province, continue to experience an unprecedented demand to provide hospital care for Covid-19 positive patients.