South Africa

Funding negotiations under way as medical interns await placement

27 June 2021 - 12:08 By TimesLIVE
An update will be provided by Wednesday on the outcomes of the consultations, says the health department.
An update will be provided by Wednesday on the outcomes of the consultations, says the health department.
Image: Cebisile Mbonani

The 288 junior doctors due to begin their two-year internship are set to receive an update from the government this week.

Acknowledging the delays in announcing the allocations for the 2021 midyear cycle, the health department said in a statement this was due to consultations with the National Treasury and provincial health departments “regarding additional posts and a funding shortfall to cover some of the accredited and unfunded internship posts”.

Department spokesperson Popo Maja said: “The department values the contribution the medical interns will make to the health system, especially during this difficult time of the Covid-19 third wave.”

An update will be provided by “latest” on Wednesday on the outcomes of the consultations, he added.

The placements are scheduled to start the next day, Thursday July 1.

The junior doctors are all fully qualified, but unemployed and unable to work in the health sector without completing a mandatory internship at a public health facility in the country, allocated to them by the Department of Health.

Sunday Times Daily reported recently that only 135 of the available positions are funded.

No internships had been advertised in Gauteng, the publication said. Provincial health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said interns are posted by the national department of health according to available budgets and Gauteng has a particularly limited budget.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Madness! 288 intern doctors are jobless while Covid wreaks havoc

Doctors, who qualified months ago, are still waiting for posts and don’t know if they’ll be paid during their internship
News
2 days ago

‘The situation is bad. It isn’t under control’: Gauteng doctors despair

Chaos as overstretched hospitals put Covid negative and positive patients in same ward, beds and oxygen run out
News
5 days ago

A doctor’s plea as Covid-19 runs rampant in Gauteng

'We have to be our own president and lock down our social lives to level 5,' writes Dr Daniel Israel, a general practitioner in Melrose, Johannesburg.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Are we now seeing the real Cyril? Plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  2. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News
  3. Durban brothers vanish amid R51bn cryptocurrency scam South Africa
  4. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  5. It wasn’t fair, says Mpofu as he takes on ANC’s suspension of Ace News

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...