Here's how alcohol industry thinks SA can limit Covid-19 while mitigating economic harm

As the country waits to hear what restrictions President Cyril Ramaphosa will put in place when he addresses the country on Sunday night, the alcohol industry has thrown in its own recommendations on restrictions the government can introduce to curb the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

A total ban on alcohol sales is not one of them.

The industry has recommended that a total ban on alcohol not be put in place, arguing that as much as lives need to be saved, livelihoods also need to be protected.

This is just one of the recommendations that the industry has made to the national coronavirus command council because they fear, should the total ban of alcohol sales be implemented, this will encourage further growth in illicit trade, which according to the industry has grown from 12% to 22% of the overall alcohol market by volume.

The Beer Association of SA (Basa) said the three previous alcohol bans resulted in over 7,400 jobs lost in the beer industry, R14.2bn in lost sales revenue and more than a R7.8bn loss in taxes and excise duties.

“Another ban will offer a severe blow to thousands of small businesses still trying to get back on their feet from the previous bans, resulting in even more job losses, business closures and loss in revenue for the national fiscus. This is true for all producers, but most especially for small brewers who are currently barely surviving,” Basa said in a statement.