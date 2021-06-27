Liseko investment says it has no links to Aspen, threatens legal action

An investment company owned by medical doctors, Liseko Investments, has threatened to take legal action against the EFF’s Fana Mokoena for comments he made about the company on Twitter.

In a tweet shared on Friday, Mokoena shared names accompanied by pictures of SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) chair Prof Helen Rees and her husband, Dr Fazel Randera, who he said was a shareholder at Liseko investments. Mokoena also stated Liseko is a partner at Aspen Pharmacare which produces the J&J vaccine.

His comments were made on the same day hundreds of his party's supporters and party leader Julius Malema gathered outside the offices of Sahpra for their “march to save lives” and demand approval of the Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines for use in SA.

In a statement, Liseko Investments said the comments were defamatory and malicious.

“We take deep exception to the scurrilous libel directed at Liseko and its directors and will pursue such legal remedies as we deem appropriate,” the company said in a statement.