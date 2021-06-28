South Africa

Body of missing KZN toddler found in septic tank

28 June 2021 - 15:24
The body of a four-year-old KZN child was discovered in a septic tank on Sunday. Stock photo.
The body of a four-year-old KZN child was discovered in a septic tank on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The decomposing body of a four-year-old KwaZulu-Natal child was discovered in a septic tank on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the grim discovery was made by community members in the Entabeni area, in Pietermaritzburg.

The toddler was reported missing on June 18.

“Late last night Pietermaritzburg search and rescue and Pietermaritzburg K9 search and rescue members were called to assist Plessislaer SAPS with a confined-space body recovery.

“Members of the community discovered the decomposed body of a toddler in a septic tank in the Entabeni area.”

Mbele said an inquest docket has been opened.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Two severely neglected toddlers rescued after neighbour exposes plight on social media

A video posted on social media showing two toddlers allegedly left unattended and without food by their mother has resulted in them being removed ...
News
4 hours ago

PODCAST | Child abuse in SA: Where are we going wrong?

Hearing and reading about some of the horrific acts perpetrated on children in our country, we would be forgiven for thinking this is the most ...
News
3 days ago

Western Cape couple jailed for child murder, abuse and neglect

The high court has thrown the book at a Western Cape couple for child murder, abuse and neglect.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  2. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News
  3. Are we now seeing the real Cyril? Plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. Tembisa decuplets: 'Suicidal, crying' Sithole begged for help News
  5. A doctor’s plea as Covid-19 runs rampant in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...