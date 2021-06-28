Body of missing KZN toddler found in septic tank

The decomposing body of a four-year-old KwaZulu-Natal child was discovered in a septic tank on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the grim discovery was made by community members in the Entabeni area, in Pietermaritzburg.

The toddler was reported missing on June 18.

“Late last night Pietermaritzburg search and rescue and Pietermaritzburg K9 search and rescue members were called to assist Plessislaer SAPS with a confined-space body recovery.

“Members of the community discovered the decomposed body of a toddler in a septic tank in the Entabeni area.”

Mbele said an inquest docket has been opened.

TimesLIVE