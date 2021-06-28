Covid-19 death toll more than 60,000 as new cases hit 12,222 in just one day

SA reached another grim Covid-19 milestone on Monday, as more than 60,000 people have now died since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in SA in March last year.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday that there were 138 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to date to 60,038.

In the same period, there were 12,222 new Covid-19 cases identified — with Gauteng, again, accounting for the majority (8,408) of them. The new infections came at a positivity rate of 28.3%.

There have also been an increase of 512 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are now 11,801 people being treated in SA's hospitals.