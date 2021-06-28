Eastern Cape farmer killed after approaching 'suspicious vehicle'

East London police are on the hunt for a suspect involved in the murder of a 34-year-old farmer at the weekend.

Darryl Richter, from the farm Waterfall just outside East London, succumbed to multiple stab wounds on the scene where he allegedly shot dead two of his three attackers.

According to police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana, Richter contacted neighbouring farmers for help when he spotted a suspicious vehicle on one of the main access routes to farms in the area.

He approached the vehicle and confronted the occupants, which allegedly led to an altercation.

“It is believed that three suspects attacked the farmer with knives before he retaliated with his firearm. Subsequently, two of the three suspects in their 20s were found in an open field with gunshot wounds not far from the crime scene,” Kinana said.