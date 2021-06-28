From booze ban to a higher lockdown level: 5 things you correctly predicted from the family meeting

The address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday saw the fulfilling of several predictions about the tightened restrictions SA would be placed under during a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Amanda Khoza and Andisiwe Makinana accurately predicted the changes in regulations in an article on TimesLIVE before the address.

In the days and hours leading up to the announcement, several experts, businesses and social media users shared what they thought would be high on the agenda.