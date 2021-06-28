From booze ban to a higher lockdown level: 5 things you correctly predicted from the family meeting
The address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday saw the fulfilling of several predictions about the tightened restrictions SA would be placed under during a surge in Covid-19 infections.
Amanda Khoza and Andisiwe Makinana accurately predicted the changes in regulations in an article on TimesLIVE before the address.
In the days and hours leading up to the announcement, several experts, businesses and social media users shared what they thought would be high on the agenda.
Ramaphosa said the measures agreed by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) are aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 in SA. He said the Delta variant first detected in India has spread to more than 85 countries and was dominant in SA.
Here are five things you correctly predicted:
Higher lockdown level
Ramaphosa said the cabinet decided to move SA to adjusted level 4. He said the decision was informed by scientific advice from the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) and consultations with provincial and traditional leaders.
Some social media users correctly predicted this:
We are heading there. NCCC is meeting Tuesday, that decision is inevitable— Sibusiso Samantungwa (@SibusisoMtungwa) June 25, 2021
Cyril Ramaphosa is about to put most South Africans under depression. We can't afford to have another higher level of lock down. We are bleeding through the wound as it is... 🙏😭 #Amakhosi4Life— Mash🔴 (@TimothyAshley) June 26, 2021
It seems Ramaphosa and his administration are prepping us for a higher level lockdown.— Geno (@GenoBrown_) June 23, 2021
It would be a travesty if we allowed them to do that.
Booze ban
The SA Liquor Traders Association’s Lucky Ntimane told eNCA the industry was in a “state of panic” as the president would likely impose a ban on booze sales.
He said the association proposed off-site consumption to the NCCC, among other measures, as a total ban would lead to illicit trade and the collapse of the industry.
Ramaphosa said the sale of alcohol on site and off-site is prohibited.
“Our ministerial advisory committee has advised that the limited restrictions previously imposed were not that effective and a prohibition will ease the pressure placed on hospital services by alcohol-related emergency incidents,” he said.
School closures
The president said school holidays will be brought forward and all schools should be closed by the end of the week. He said contact classes at tertiary institutions will end by Wednesday, with limited access to the institutions.
Residences will remain open.
Schools can close now , kids are done writing tests . Allow teachers to vaccinate in all numbers and have their After effects at home . Open schools on the date that was set in July and every teacher will be ready to teach .@CyrilRamaphosa #FamilyMeeting @AthiGeleba— MaNxuba (@boyana_pumla) June 27, 2021
They might bring forward school holidays. So yes, that's a possibility.— Irfaan. (@CheMangera) June 27, 2021
Social gatherings
TimesLIVE reported ahead of Ramaphosa’s address that he would announce harsher restrictions, some of which will apply to Gauteng as it is the province with the highest infection rate.
The head of the MAC on Covid-19, Prof Koleka Mlisana, said government should impose tougher regulations, including restrictions on the movement of people and a ban on all gatherings.
Ramaphosa said indoor and outdoor gatherings are prohibited. These include religious, political, cultural and social gatherings.
“Funerals and cremations are permitted, but attendance may not exceed 50 people and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed,” he said.
Interprovincial travel
Ramaphosa said travelling for leisure in and out of Gauteng will not be permitted for 14 days as the province is the epicentre of Covid-19 infections.
“Because of the burden of infections in Gauteng, travel in and out of the province for leisure purposes will be prohibited. This does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or the transport of goods.”
The president said those who are not in their place of residence will be allowed to return to their home provinces.
Not when the breakout is still concentrate in Gauteng. He must just close interprovincial travelling and Gauteng must have the harshest restrictions— PresidentWorld (@FuturePrezidet) June 26, 2021
CAN WE PLEASE STOP INTERPROVINCIAL TRAVELLING THANK YOU. https://t.co/ymNQG9ltd2— Taskeeny (@Taskeenyyy) June 25, 2021
PREDICTIONS:— Ronald Phiri (@RonaldPhiri01) June 27, 2021
SA moves to Level 4 for the coming weeks.
Ban on alcohol, except off-site consumption
Social gatherings will be restricted (except for funerals/cremations)
Travelling for leisure to be prohibited
Curfew between 21:00-04:00
Schools to close
#FamilyMeeting