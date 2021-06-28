South Africa

From booze ban to a higher lockdown level: 5 things you correctly predicted from the family meeting

28 June 2021 - 12:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced SA will move to lockdown level 4 from Monday. File photo.
Image: ELMOND JIYANE / GCIS

The address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday saw the fulfilling of several predictions about the tightened restrictions SA would be placed under during a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Amanda Khoza and Andisiwe Makinana accurately predicted the changes in regulations in an article on TimesLIVE before the address.

In the days and hours leading up to the announcement, several experts, businesses and social media users shared what they thought would be high on the agenda.

Ramaphosa said the measures agreed by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) are aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 in SA. He said the Delta variant first detected in India has spread to more than 85 countries and was dominant in SA.

Here are five things you correctly predicted: 

Higher lockdown level

Ramaphosa said the cabinet decided to move SA to adjusted level 4. He said the decision was informed by scientific advice from the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) and consultations with provincial and traditional leaders.

Some social media users correctly predicted this:

Booze ban 

The SA Liquor Traders Association’s Lucky Ntimane told eNCA the industry was in a “state of panic” as the president would likely impose a ban on booze sales.

He said the association proposed off-site consumption to the NCCC, among other measures, as a total ban would lead to illicit trade and the collapse of the industry.

Ramaphosa said the sale of alcohol on site and off-site is prohibited. 

Our ministerial advisory committee has advised that the limited restrictions previously imposed were not that effective and a prohibition will ease the pressure placed on hospital services by alcohol-related emergency incidents,” he said. 

School closures 

The president said school holidays will be brought forward and all schools should be closed by the end of the week. He said contact classes at tertiary institutions will end by Wednesday, with limited access to the institutions.

Residences will remain open. 

Social gatherings 

TimesLIVE reported ahead of Ramaphosa’s address that he would announce harsher restrictions, some of which will apply to Gauteng as it is the province with the highest infection rate.

The head of the MAC on Covid-19, Prof Koleka Mlisana, said government should impose tougher regulations, including restrictions on the movement of people and a ban on all gatherings.

Ramaphosa said indoor and outdoor gatherings are prohibited. These include religious, political, cultural and social gatherings.

“Funerals and cremations are permitted, but attendance may not exceed 50 people and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed,” he said. 

Interprovincial travel 

Ramaphosa said travelling for leisure in and out of Gauteng will not be permitted for 14 days as the province is the epicentre of Covid-19 infections. 

“Because of the burden of infections in Gauteng, travel in and out of the province for leisure purposes will be prohibited. This does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or the transport of goods.”

The president said those who are not in their place of residence will be allowed to return to their home provinces. 

