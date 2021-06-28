Hitchhikers are robbing motorists in Mpumalanga, and falling victim too

“The hitchhiker went to a house and came out with another man. They both boarded the taxi and asked the driver to get moving. Along the way, they produced firearms and took over the driving.

“The suspects gave other hitchhikers lifts, then robbed,” said Hlathi.

“The worst stunt pulled on that day was when they gave two women a lift, dragged them to bushes together with the taxi owner and then forced him to rape one of the women while they took turns raping the other.

“Immediately after the horrible ordeal, the taxi owner as well and women were tied up by the suspects and left in the bushes. The captives were rescued by a passerby,” Hlathi said.

This was one of several incidents reported since the start of the year.

In March, a motorist offered a lift to three hitchhikers on the N12 in Delmas.

Police said the men were wearing overalls and reflector jackets, suggesting they had just knocked off from work.

“The driver sympathised and offered them a lift but they turned against him along the way. One suspect took out a rope and strangled the driver, forcing him to the back seat of the vehicle. They later abandoned him in a secluded area and fled with his vehicle,” said Hlathi.

In February, a hitchhiker fell victim to a person who offered him a lift. He was also picked up in Delmas. Inside the car he had found three occupants.

“One pulled out a firearm and held the man hostage. The suspects robbed the victim of his laptop, cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash before ordering him to alight from their vehicle,” Hlathi said.