South Africa

‘Job hunting is going to be difficult’: SA weighs in on Ramaphosa moving the country to level 4

28 June 2021 - 07:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA will move to level 4 from Monday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA will move to level 4 from Monday.
Image: ELMOND JIYANE / GCIS

Scores have reacted to the move to level 4 lockdown following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday night. 

The president moved the country from level 3 to level 4 for 14 days, citing the increase in Covid-19 cases.

The move comes after a meeting of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet after the shocking news that the Delta variant is   dominant in SA.

In his address, Ramaphosa said alcohol sales would be banned completely and schools will be closed on Wednesday.

“The sale of alcohol both for on-site and off-site consumption is prohibited. Our ministerial advisory committee has advised the limited restrictions we previously imposed were not that effective and a prohibition will ease the pressure placed on hospital services by alcohol-related emergency incidences,” he said.

“Schools will start closing from this Wednesday (June 30) and all schools are expected to be closed by the end of the week. Contact classes at tertiary institutions will end by Wednesday with limited access to the institutions.”

All gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, are prohibited, including cultural, social and religious gatherings.

Funerals and cremations will continue to be permitted but attendance may not exceed 50 people and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.

Leisure travel in and out of Gauteng is prohibited.

“Because of the burden in Gauteng, travel in and out of the province for leisure purposes will be prohibited. This does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or for the transport of goods,” he said.

On social media, level 4 quickly topped the trends list as many weighed in on the announcement.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

IN FULL | 'The aim is to rapidly increase the rate of vaccinations': Ramaphosa moves SA to level 4

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that the country would move to level 4 lockdown restrictions.
Politics
10 hours ago

SA moves to alert level 4 for 14 days: Cyril Ramaphosa

All gatherings are prohibited, effectively immediately, except for funerals with a maximum of 50 people, said President Cyril Ramaphosa. The sale of ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Level 4 coming: Booze ban, leisure travel in Gauteng nixed, parks to close, say sources

The National Liquor Traders Council said if the government adopts this “blunt and unscientific approach", it will lobby for financial support.
Politics
18 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News
  2. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  3. Are we now seeing the real Cyril? Plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. Tembisa decuplets: 'Suicidal, crying' Sithole begged for help News
  5. A doctor’s plea as Covid-19 runs rampant in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...