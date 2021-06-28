‘Job hunting is going to be difficult’: SA weighs in on Ramaphosa moving the country to level 4
Scores have reacted to the move to level 4 lockdown following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday night.
The president moved the country from level 3 to level 4 for 14 days, citing the increase in Covid-19 cases.
The move comes after a meeting of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet after the shocking news that the Delta variant is dominant in SA.
In his address, Ramaphosa said alcohol sales would be banned completely and schools will be closed on Wednesday.
“The sale of alcohol both for on-site and off-site consumption is prohibited. Our ministerial advisory committee has advised the limited restrictions we previously imposed were not that effective and a prohibition will ease the pressure placed on hospital services by alcohol-related emergency incidences,” he said.
“Schools will start closing from this Wednesday (June 30) and all schools are expected to be closed by the end of the week. Contact classes at tertiary institutions will end by Wednesday with limited access to the institutions.”
All gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, are prohibited, including cultural, social and religious gatherings.
Funerals and cremations will continue to be permitted but attendance may not exceed 50 people and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.
Leisure travel in and out of Gauteng is prohibited.
“Because of the burden in Gauteng, travel in and out of the province for leisure purposes will be prohibited. This does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or for the transport of goods,” he said.
On social media, level 4 quickly topped the trends list as many weighed in on the announcement.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
The truth is we really really can't afford to go to Level 4 or Level 5 honestly....— Miss D (@ZintleDiko) June 26, 2021
We are not bored about the masks! @CyrilRamaphosa— Ricardo Mackenzie (@ricardomackenzi) June 27, 2021
We are bored about 1) corruption 2) poor vaccine strategy 3) terrible national government 4) incompetent cabinet 5) stealing during a pandemic!
These are the things that 😡 us! #Level4
When Ramaphosa speaks, he either adjusts lockdown levels or makes empty promises. People lost jobs last year during level 4 and 5. No pragmatic economic recovery plan was implemented to rebuild the economy. We are sick and tired of Ramaphosa's irritating useless speeches.— Tokyo Sexwale (@TokyoSexwaleSA) June 26, 2021
Will we ever find employment in this never ending pandemic 😭😭 #level4 pic.twitter.com/JwrRc8ZyO2— 27May🥳🥳 (@ReighRadebe) June 27, 2021
Job hunting is going to be difficult during level 4😭— Tiffany🇿🇦 (@MetjahTebogo) June 27, 2021
I feel for job seekers #FamilyMeeting
The rest of the world is moving back to normal life but us we are going up and down with levels. Is it covid or our leaders or us??😭😭#level4 #level5 #FamilyMeeting Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/J6aU5OEgFS— Minister Of Peace🇿🇦 (@TMohutsiwa17) June 27, 2021
#level4 Lockdown is not solution please vaccinate all South African's stop using Lockdown as solution pic.twitter.com/93b5rxrb3B— Nethononda Blessings 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@NethonondaBles8) June 27, 2021