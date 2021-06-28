Police probe into whether EFF 'march to save lives' broke rules is ongoing

Organisers of the EFF “march to save lives” have yet to be held to account, should any lockdown regulations have been violated when hundreds of supporters gathered in Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said on Monday an investigation in terms of the Disaster Management Act regulations was under way and, once complete, the docket would be submitted to the director of public prosecutions for a decision on whether to prosecute.

Hundreds of EFF supporters gathered for a picket outside the offices of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Friday to demand approval of the Russian and Chinese Covid-19 vaccines.

At the time, gatherings with a maximum of 100 people were allowed, with the adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols a requirement.