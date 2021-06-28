South Africa

Tuesday verdict by Constitutional Court on whether Jacob Zuma is in contempt of court

28 June 2021 - 11:42 By TimesLIVE
The ConCourt will on Tuesday pass judgment on whether former president Jacob Zuma is in contempt of court for his failure to appear before the state capture inquiry. File photo.
The ConCourt will on Tuesday pass judgment on whether former president Jacob Zuma is in contempt of court for his failure to appear before the state capture inquiry. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday pass judgment on whether former president Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court for failure to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry and, if so, what is the appropriate sanction.

The commission applied to the Constitutional Court that Zuma be imprisoned for two years for breaching the court's order to obey the commission’s summonses that he appear before it to testify.

No easy way to judge Zuma

It has been three months since the Constitutional Court heard the urgent application by the state capture commission to hold Jacob Zuma in contempt ...
News
1 day ago

Despite an order from the court in January compelling Zuma to appear before the commission, he failed to turn up on February 15 in line with a summons from the commission.

In April, before the hearing of the contempt application, the court issued directions that Zuma must file an affidavit addressing what penalty the court should impose if it were to find him in contempt of court.

Zuma did not oppose these contempt of court proceedings and did not participate in the matter.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

A 'sham' and 'political gimmicks', says Zuma as he refuses to provide affidavit to ConCourt over sentence

Former president Jacob Zuma says he will not be filing an affidavit to the Constitutional Court — and in a 21-page letter to chief justice Mogoeng ...
News
2 months ago

Direction to Zuma shows due caution

Directions from the Constitutional Court on Friday seeking an affidavit from Jacob Zuma on what penalty it should impose if it finds him in contempt ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma

At the Constitutional Court on Thursday, the state capture commission was unequivocal that it had abandoned all hope of getting former president ...
News
3 months ago

Let the record reflect Jacob Zuma’s dismal court tally

The dangerous allegation of judicial bribery is a puzzling one, given how badly he fared
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  2. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News
  3. Are we now seeing the real Cyril? Plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. Tembisa decuplets: 'Suicidal, crying' Sithole begged for help News
  5. A doctor’s plea as Covid-19 runs rampant in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...