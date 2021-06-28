Two severely neglected toddlers rescued after neighbour exposes plight on social media

A video posted on social media showing two toddlers allegedly left unattended and without food by their mother has resulted in them being removed from their KwaZulu-Natal home by social workers.

The provincial social development department said the children were allegedly neglected by their mother and were rescued from their home in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday.

It is believed the children are aged one and four years old, but social workers are still trying to confirm this.

In the video in possession of TimesLIVE, the community member shows the conditions in which the children were living. One child can be seen seated on a grubby bed while another can be heard crying in the background.

“These children were often left without food for the entire day and neighbours provided for them,” the department said.

“One community member, who was shocked by the terrible conditions these children were exposed to, recorded a video and posted it on Facebook to draw the attention of the department of social development.

“A team led by uMgungundlovu cluster acting chief director pastor Thabo Mphuthi responded to the video and traced the children's’ whereabouts. With help from police from Plessislaer, the children were removed to a place of safety.”

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza commended government officials’ intervention to rescue the children.

“The incident should serve as a warning to many parents who abuse children that nothing will stop government from protecting children’s rights and there will be consequences for errant parents. Our joint operations with the police will also ensure that we arrest those people who violate children’s rights.”