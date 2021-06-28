South Africa

Vodacom Durban July to go ahead despite SA moving to harder lockdown

28 June 2021 - 12:18
A security officer examines a non-contact infrared forehead thermometer while waiting for trucks carrying horses to arrive at Greyville Racecourse for the Durban July last year. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Despite SA moving to adjusted alert level 4 of the lockdown, the Vodacom Durban July (VDJ) race day will go ahead on Saturday.

Gold Circle said in a media statement on Monday that “attendance at all race meetings in KwaZulu-Natal, from today until further notice, will be limited to essential services personnel: trainers, jockeys, grooms, National Horseracing Authority staff and Gold Circle employees required to ensure each race meeting can proceed.

“No owners, Gold Circle members or box/suite holders will be permitted access to either Hollywoodbets Greyville or Hollywoodbets Scottsville until further notice.”

The VDJ race meeting will be available to view on Tellytrack (DStv Channel 249) and via the official broadcast on SuperSport 4 (DStv Channel 204) from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday.

The first race will be off at 11.15am with the VDJ run at 3pm.

