Winter school for grades 11 and 12 plus supplementary exams to continue, says Motshekga

While contact classes for school pupils will be suspended from Wednesday, winter classes for grade 11 and 12 pupils are to go ahead.

This was the word from basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Monday as she visited Seemahale Secondary School in Botshabelo, in the Free State, where she was conducting an oversight visit amid the vaccination of teachers.

“The usual winter vacation learner support programme for grades 11 and 12, organised by provinces, districts and schools, should continue under very strict conditions, in compliance with the Covid-19 health and safety protocols,” Motshekga said.

Some of these winter classes are usually held as residential camps. Motshekga said the camps could turn into a super-spreader event and therefore called for these to continue as day classes.

While the basic education department had been pulling out all the stops to keep schools open, including introducing a massive vaccination rollout programme for all teachers and school support staff, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced the early closure of schools due to the spiking numbers of Covid-19 infections.