Durban beaches open for swimming but no group activities warns municipality
Durban's beaches will remain open for swimming, but forget frolicking in the surf in groups.
This is the word from the eThekwini municipality, which late on Monday announced the closure of several public facilities and provided guidelines regarding the restricted access that will be permitted in some parks and amenities.
The decision by the municipality follows the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday to move the country to adjusted alert level 4 of lockdown.
Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the move is to ensure the safety of employees and the public.
All libraries, museums, art galleries, theatres and heritage sites have been closed to the public. The date for books that are due will be extended until the end of July.
“While all swimming pools are closed till further notice, beaches will remain open for swimming.
“However, people will not be permitted to swim in groups. No alcohol consumption, picnics (in places that permitted such), or religious ceremonies will be permitted at beaches.
“No group surfing, training or running groups will be allowed on the beaches. Likewise, no group bookings for beach activities on the beach or the grassy areas will be permitted. Fishing is still permissible, but not in groups,” said Mayisela.
A maximum of 100 people will be allowed inside fenced parks and the botanic gardens.
Picnics, braais, photoshoots, group exercises, alcohol consumption and social gatherings will not be permitted. Individual exercise, pet-walking, jogging, walking or trail biking (where applicable) will be allowed.
The Umgeni River Bird Park north of Durban and the Mitchell Park Zoo in Morningside will remain open to allow a maximum of 100 people at a time. However, the bird shows will not be operating under alert level 4. Tour or school groups will not be permitted.
Nature reserves remain open for individual exercise and walking, but group walks, bird hiking or trail riding will not be permitted.
“Likewise, no picnics or braais will be allowed. The maximum number of people allowed in reserves is 100.”
Mayisela said cemeteries were open to the public for funerals.
“However, the maximum number of persons allowed at any funeral is 50 as per the lockdown regulations. No after-parties are allowed.
“Halls are open for permissible functions, which are not considered a social gathering. Thus, no weddings, religious functions (like church services), or training is permissible. Funerals will be permitted, noting that the maximum number of people allowed in a hall will be 50 people.”
