South Africa

Five suspects arrested over ‘illicit cannabis oil operation worth R5m’

29 June 2021 - 15:24
The suspects will appear in court on charges including contravening the Medicines Act. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Ivan Stajkovic

Five suspects were arrested as an allegedly illicit cannabis oil operation worth about R5m was dismantled.

The Hawks, crime intelligence and tactical response team made the bust while following up on information about a suspected dagga consignment to be delivered in the Alberton area or elsewhere in Gauteng.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 58, are expected to appear in the Alberton magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face charges of contravention of the Medicines Act and the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, and illegal manufacturing and dealing in drugs.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the police kept a residence in Alberton under surveillance before carrying out the arrests.

“Five suspects were arrested and subsequently charged. The investigation team together with forensic science laboratory services seized all cannabis oil extraction equipment with an estimated value of R5m,” she said.

Mulamu said there could be more arrests as the investigation continued.

TimesLIVE

