South Africa

Gauteng traffic police pounce on ‘suspected serial killer in taxi industry’

29 June 2021 - 16:19
A suspected serial killer allegedly linked to killings in the taxi industry has been arrested. File photo.
Image: Lulamile Feni

A suspected serial killer allegedly linked to taxi-related killings is in custody following his arrest by Gauteng police and the Gauteng traffic police public transport intervention unit.

The 37-year-old was arrested on Monday in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, provincial traffic police said.

During his arrest, the suspect was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and live ammunition.

The investigation into the suspect and his alleged role in taxi violence is ongoing. He is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition.

The Gauteng taxi industry has recently been hit by violent killings of taxi owners and operators.

According to police, the suspect has already been linked to a fatal incident outside the Pretoria pathology services in Tshwane last year, when a traffic officer and a police officer were injured. One person was killed in the incident.

“The Gauteng traffic police commend the work of the members belonging to the public transport intervention unit and police in the province for acting swiftly to arrest the suspect linked to a series of killings in the taxi industry,” said spokesperson Sello Maremane.

“The Gauteng traffic police will continue to enforce law and order in the taxi industry without fear or favour. We are confident the investigation team will unearth more information to ensure the suspect receives a harsh sentence.

“We appeal to taxi operators not to take the law into their own hands by killing each other in an effort to resolve their conflicts.”

