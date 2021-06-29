South Africa

NW man's reign of terror ends as he is sentenced to life for raping five women

29 June 2021 - 20:22 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
A North West man has been to sentenced to life for raping five women between 2013 and 2016. Stock image.
A North West man has been to sentenced to life for raping five women between 2013 and 2016. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

A North West man's reign of terror has finally come to an end after he was sentenced to life in prison for brutally raping five young women, one of whom was pregnant.

The Moretele regional court slapped Benjamin Bapela with a life sentence, as well as additional 10-year and 15-year terms on Monday. The sentences will run concurrently.

The 30-year-old's crime spree began in 2013 with the rape of a 26-year-old woman in Temba, according to North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

"[The woman] was walking from a tavern in the early hours of the morning when she met Bapela, who grabbed and pulled her to the nearby bushes [where he] raped her.

“In 2016, he raped an 18-year-old woman at a tavern [in Temba] in the early hours of the morning. The woman had gone outside to answer her phone when Bapela emerged from behind, throttled her and pulled her to the fence [where he] raped her,” said Mamothame.

That same year, Bapela pounced on two more women, one in Suurman and another in Sekampaneng.

Man pleads guilty to the murder and rape of Precious Ramabulana

Aubrey Manaka has pleaded guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Capricorn TVET college student Precious Ramabulana.
News
2 weeks ago

In Suurman, Bapela assaulted a 22-year-old woman as she was coming from her boyfriend's place before dragging her into the nearby bushes and raping her.

"[In Sekampaneng] Bapela raped a pregnant and asthmatic woman.

“He was allegedly in the company of an unknown man, who also allegedly raped the 22-year-old woman ... as she was making her way to the clinic.

The two men apparently grabbed and throttled the young woman before taking turns raping her and then fleeing the scene. 

The duo allegedly threatened the woman with a firearm.

In the final incident, Bapela was convicted for the rape of a 21-year-old woman who had been sleeping in her shack with her two-year-old child.

“The woman heard someone in the house and upon inspection saw Bapela, who threatened her and her child with a knife. He then raped her and fled the scene,” Mamothame said. 

Bapela was also declared unfit to posses a firearm.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Too drunk to remember': Gqeberha woman jailed for raping teenage boy

A 29-year-old Gqeberha woman has been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for the rape of a 13-year-old boy in 2020.
News
2 weeks ago

‘These are the deeds of an evil person’: Precious Ramabulana’s murderer gets two life sentences

Aubrey Manaka has been handed two life sentences for the rape and murder of 21-year-old Capricorn TVET college student Precious Ramabulana.
News
2 weeks ago

Rape victim's brother tracks down 'tyre track' footprints of alleged attacker

A rapist who forced his victim to wash after repeatedly sexually assaulting her thought he had covered his tracks, but distinctive “tyre track” ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  2. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News
  3. Tembisa decuplets: 'Suicidal, crying' Sithole begged for help News
  4. Zulu royal family: Meetings, but throne still empty News
  5. Hawks arrest three senior municipal managers over VBS Bank billions South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...