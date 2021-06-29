‘Police will have no choice but to act’, says Bheki Cele on lockdown rules

Police minister Bheki Cele has thrown down the gauntlet about lockdown restriction enforcement: “Those who choose to drop the ball” will leave officers with “no choice but to act”.

During a briefing by ministers who serve on the national coronavirus command council, Cele said for the next two weeks it will not be “business as usual” and “law enforcement officers will play a critical role in ensuring mass compliance”.

He said since March 27 last year, 465,098 people had been charged for contravening the Disaster Management Act and 7,439 of them were arrested during last year’s alert level 3.

He confirmed that the military is present in Gauteng but emphasised they are there to provide support to medical workers and are not permitted to get involved in enforcing regulations.

No direct flights to and from India

Regarding criticism that government had allowed passengers from India, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said: “All passengers are screened and told to wear masks and we have been advised the aviation sector and airlines are not super-spreaders. We need to balance lives and livelihoods and people still need to travel for the sake of the economy.”

He said SA does not have direct flights to or from India so it was a moot point.

“People who come here from India come via other countries and are subjected to the same regulations in terms of having a Covid-19 test,” he said.