South Africa

Roofing contractor kills colleague with grinder in cellphone row

29 June 2021 - 11:10 By TimesLIVE
A man will appear in court for allegedly killing his colleague with an electric grinder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 36-year-old man is expected to appear at the KwaMhlanga magistrate's court on Tuesday for allegedly killing his colleague with an electric grinder.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the incident occurred on Sunday.

“According to information received, the two men were hired to do roofing at a house in the area. While working, an argument broke out between the two, where the suspect accused the victim of stealing his cellphone.

“It is then that the suspect, who had a grinder in his hand, allegedly attacked the victim and cut him on his upper body in the process.

“Police and medical personnel were summoned and the victim was certified dead at the scene.”

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thulani Phahla applauded the swift arrest.

“People should learn to solve matters in an amicable manner to prevent unnecessary loss of life,” said Phahla.

TimesLIVE

