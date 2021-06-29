SA could be well into fourth wave at election time in October, experts warn

“If you take the periods between the first, second and third waves, you'll see that there is a two- to three-week gap. It could be a bit earlier, it could be a bit later, but by the time we get to October 27, in my own humble opinion, we will be well into the beginning of the fourth wave,” said Abdullah.

The commission chairperson, former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, asked the experts to comment on what the situation would possibly look like in March 2022 in terms of the peaks.

Abdullah said this was a difficult question but it was likely that the waves followed the same pattern as in the first and second waves. This was subject to slight change, provided the country's rollout improved significantly.

“The sweet spot that you are looking for, I am sorry to say, justice Moseneke, it doesn’t exist because one time or the other, there will always be a municipality or township that will be having its peak.

“I think the responsible thing to do would be to see a flattening of the mortality curve before announcing any election date. Without actually seeing on the data that mortality curve coming down over a month or two, I think it's adventurous to talk about pulling together a large collection of super-spreader events.”

Moseneke expressed his gratitude for the inputs given by Abdullah and Madhi.

“As we move towards elections, we should keep in mind that the threat to life is much larger than the immediate numbers tend to show,” said Moseneke.

“I am most grateful for this presentation, not only because I need all the help I can find from health scientists, [but] also because it's really so vital, the extent to which you can prevent doing any harm to others through the decisions we make.”

The hearings are ongoing.

TimesLIVE