Social media split over ConCourt’s Jacob Zuma ruling
Politicians and citizens have reacted to the Constitutional Court finding former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court for failure to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry.
The court made the ruling on Tuesday, sentencing Zuma to a 15-month jail term.
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the ruling demonstrates no-one is above the law.
“This matter did not have to go this far had the former president complied with the directive of the state capture commission. We hope he will respect and honour this ruling and comply with the order that he must submit himself to the police within the next five days,” he said.
Hlengwa appealed for calm and urged supporters of the former president to accept the ruling.
One SA Movement’s Mmusi Maimane welcomed the ruling and said it marks a significant time in the country’s history.
Zuma’s ally and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus called for “peace-loving South Africans” to challenge the ruling. He said the ruling is politically motivated.
“I will not and cannot accept this. I call on every one of my fellow ANC members to say the same. It cannot be that a man who dedicated his life to justice has to be targeted, imprisoned and humiliated,” he said in a video shared on Twitter.
The state capture inquiry applied to the Constitutional Court for Zuma to be imprisoned for two years for breaching the court’s order to obey summonses that he appear before the inquiry to testify.
Despite a court order compelling him to appear, Zuma failed to turn up in February. In April, the court issued directions that Zuma must file an affidavit addressing what penalty the court should impose if it were to find him in contempt of court.
Here are some of the reactions on social media:
The support we give to President Zuma must not end on social media. We must be on the ground and partake in whatever program that seeks to free President Zuma, now is the time. #JacobZuma— IG: Sapiosexual_lelo (@SithethescopeM) June 29, 2021
Today's judgement is a victory for the Rule of Law in South Africa.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) June 29, 2021
It is clear for all to see that #JacobZuma’s attempts to ignore, undermine and destroy the rule of law will not be tolerated in our democratic society.
Nobody is above the law!
Sad but proud moment for SA’s democracy: no-one should take pleasure in the sight of a former president going to jail. But the strength of the rule of law and the independence of court is something wonderful to behold. #ConCourt #jacobzuma— Richard Calland (@richardcalland) June 29, 2021
Let the former president rest,, he worked very hard, show some respect #JacobZuma pic.twitter.com/TxuepyUQDP— Dr Master (@master_nzama) June 29, 2021
#JacobZuma— lwaz (@LwaizakaM) June 29, 2021
JZ: I would rather go to prison
Sisi Khampepe: pic.twitter.com/WVA4jWpuYx
#JacobZuma😕Eish the pain of seeing Zuma going to jail 🤔what’s gonna happen to the arms deal case???or is he gonna be trialled from behind bars ⚡️???stay tuned 🌪— boSSlekgOWA (@grandeurPARK) June 29, 2021
#jacobzuma kodwa bafethu saze sazisola siyi south Africa 💔💔💔💔💔💔— 4luyandandlovu (@4luyandandlovu) June 29, 2021
Constitutional supremacy, that was the struggle for Freedom. A historic moment in our nation! It’s now Bheki Cele versus Jacob Zuma!— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 29, 2021