South Africa

Alert level 4 in full swing: Mango adjusts flights in line with the curfew

30 June 2021 - 07:00
Mango has adjusted flight times around the 9pm to 4am curfew.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Mango Airlines has adjusted its flights in line with alert level 4 lockdown as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

The airline said flights affected by the curfew, which is between 9pm and 4am, will be adjusted accordingly.

The president said the tightened restrictions will be in place for two weeks. He said travel for leisure purposes in and out of Gauteng, which is the epicentre of Covid-19 infections, will be prohibited.

The restriction does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or the transport of goods. 

Mango said travel to and from other provinces will continue as normal. 

“Flights impacted by the curfew will be adjusted to lessen the impact on passengers and all affected passengers will be informed via SMS, email or call centre and accommodated accordingly.

“Passengers leaving for or arriving at their destination during curfew hours will be required to produce valid boarding passes as proof of flight or a copy of their airline ticket,” the company said.

Rival FlySafair also introduced penalty-free changes to flights to allow customers affected by the new regulations to either claim refunds or reschedule their flights to later dates.

People travelling for business or other purposes are required to produce permits as stipulated in the new regulations. 

