Alert level 4 in full swing: Mango adjusts flights in line with the curfew

Mango Airlines has adjusted its flights in line with alert level 4 lockdown as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

The airline said flights affected by the curfew, which is between 9pm and 4am, will be adjusted accordingly.

The president said the tightened restrictions will be in place for two weeks. He said travel for leisure purposes in and out of Gauteng, which is the epicentre of Covid-19 infections, will be prohibited.