Cape Town medical supplier warns of tender scammers

A Cape Town-based medical device manufacturer has warned other medical suppliers and customers of tender fraudsters who are using Covid-19 restrictions and fears to double-cross unsuspecting customers and stealing more than R1m in the process.

This week Gabler Medical said it has become of the scammers' victims.

It said that the sophisticated fraudsters used the company's name to trick customers, who are made to believe that they are ordering products from the company.

MD Reiner Gabler said fraudsters have used fictitious website domains that resembled that of his company, and of the department of health, and were inviting companies to submit tenders. Fraudsters are targeting established companies that normally respond to legitimate health department tenders for medical devices, said Gabler.

He said the criminals operated by e-mailing a fraudulent invitation to tender, purporting to be from the health department.

“Gabler Medical is aware of an initial fake bid document for the supply of microscopes, and a second document for the supply of thermometers.

“The fraudulent multi-page request to tender documents is extremely convincing. It resembles official department of health stationery with a watermark, and a stamp stating that the document has been approved by supply chain management. It states that no briefing session will be held, but all queries can be mailed or phoned through. A contact name, email address and Pretoria phone number are supplied.”