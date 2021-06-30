South Africa

Cops at Zuma's home were visiting as part of 'routine patrol': SAPS

30 June 2021 - 17:35
In the video, a police van drives up to the entrance of Zuma’s house driveway. It drives away after a brief conversation between the officers, who remained in the van, and the MKMVA.
In the video, a police van drives up to the entrance of Zuma’s house driveway. It drives away after a brief conversation between the officers, who remained in the van, and the MKMVA.
Image: FILE

A police vehicle spotted outside former president Jacob Zuma's home on Wednesday was there as part of a "routine patrol".

This is according to SAPS spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo, who said the vehicle with four officers were turned back by Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members at the Nkandla homestead.

A video of the incident, captured by a News24 journalist, comes just a day after the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma must serve 15 months in jail for contempt of court. He has been given five days to hand himself over or face arrest.

Naidoo said: “With regard to the tweet showing a police vehicle outside the former president Zuma's home in Nkandla, we can confirm that this is in line with the local SAPS routine patrol regiment.”

In the video, a police van drives up to the entrance of Zuma’s house driveway. It drives away after a brief conversation between the officers, who remained in the van, and the MKMVA.

Naidoo has urged members of the public to “stop spreading misinformation”, as this has the potential of causing more harm than good.

The MKMVA has vowed to protect Zuma.

Naidoo has also discouraged any form of gatherings.

“We are also discouraging any form of gatherings which would be in direct contravention of the Disaster Management Act. The only form of gathering allowed at least for the next two weeks is funerals, which are limited to no more than 50 people,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Jacob Zuma will keep presidential perks after sentencing, law expert says

Former president Jacob Zuma will not lose any of his retirement benefits even though the Constitutional Court sentenced him to a 15-month prison ...
Politics
8 hours ago

RECORDED | Jacob Zuma found guilty in contempt of court case

The Constitutional Court is expected to rule on whether Jacob Zuma is guilty of being in contempt of court on Tuesday.
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, sentenced to 15-month jail term

Former president Jacob Zuma has been found guilty of contempt of court.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Investigations into claim a Chinese man’s lottery win was falsely claimed by a ... World
  2. Hawks arrest three senior municipal managers over VBS Bank billions South Africa
  3. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa
  4. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  5. Military hospitals lie in intensive care as funds go to waste News

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...